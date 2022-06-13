Music notes: Zayn, BTS, Ariana Grande, Jack Harlow, Pitbull and more

Zayn was feeling nostalgic for his One Direction days and shared a clip of himself singing “You & I.” Fans think he was referencing Liam Payne‘s comments about being the most successful member of 1D, since Zayn made sure to show off all his awards in the video.

﻿BTS ﻿tapped Silk Sonic‘s ﻿Anderson .Paak﻿ to drum during their ﻿Proof Live performance on Monday. They performed their new song “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” together.

In other BTS news, fans tweeted about them over 22 million times when they released Proof on Friday — the most coming around 1 a.m. ET, when 3 million people tweeted about the album.

Does Ariana Grande ﻿really need her own toilet seat when she goes on tour? Music News reports that British radio host ﻿Roman Kemp﻿ made the claims about Ariana at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Fans suggest that, if true, it could be for health reasons.

Jack Harlow added more dates to his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour, with new stops set in New York, Cincinnati and more. Tickets go on sale June 15 at 10 a.m. local time on his touring website.

Fans have streamed Pitbull and Kesha‘s 2013 hit “Timber” over 1 billion times on Spotify, making it the newest member of the streamer’s billions club. Pitbull said on Instagram, “We appreciate every one of these streams.” Kesha is urging fans to send her “videos of ur best drunk timber moment” to celebrate.

﻿Joe Jonas ﻿is the new face of the “Don’t Mess with Texas” anti-littering campaign. A commercial dropped Monday which sees Joe prancing around in colorful cowboy clothes as he removes garbage from an office in an attempt to “keep Texas clean.”

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” is still the #1 song in the country, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week. The song was streamed 25 million times and sold nearly 7,000 copies over the past week.

