Music streams hit 1 trillion for the first time ever, Harry Styles claims most-streamed song of 2022

Columbia Records

﻿Harry Styles﻿’ “As It Was” is the most-streamed song of 2022, according to music tracker Luminate.

In a Tuesday press release, the music sales data giant crowned this year’s most-streamed hits and noted that 2022 marked a historic first in the music streaming industry. For the first time ever, total U.S. music audio streams reached 1 trillion in a single year.

To illustrate just how massive that is — if those trillion songs were played back to back in a playlist-like style, it would take 960,000 years to listen to each and every one.

To celebrate this historic first, Luminate crunched the data to see what other major music feats were made in 2022.

As for the songs that Americans listened to most, Harry’s “As It Was” leads the pack with 558 million total streams this year. Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” was the second-most listened to song, with an impressive 493 million digital spins.

In other charts, ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s ﻿Midnights ﻿made waves on streaming platforms when it was first released because, between October 21 and October 27, its songs accounted for one out of every 42 streams in the country.

Also, thanks to ﻿﻿Stranger Things﻿﻿﻿, ﻿Kate Bush﻿’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” surged 20,995 percent during the week of May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.