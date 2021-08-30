“Nah WE tweakin”: Lil Nas X hangs with skateboarder Tony Hawk after viral post

Rich Fury/Getty Images

After going viral for his comments about pro skateboarder Tony Hawk‘s blood-infused skateboard, Lil Nas X is showing there’s no hard feelings between the two.

In a post on social media Monday, Lil Nas shared photos of him posing with Hawk and holding the limited-edition board. He also shared a TikTok video where he’s seemingly about to perform some skateboarding tricks on the half pipe. But before he begins, the clip does a quick edit so that it’s Hawk who’s actually performing the stunts.

As for where the initial drama started, after Lil Nas caught wind that Hawk was releasing the blood board, he compared the public’s reaction to his own release of the infamous Satan Shoes, which contained a drop of human blood.

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” he tweeted last week.

Lil Nas also replied to a post about Hawk on Instagram, writing, “nah he tweakin” — which in turn blew up on social media.

In reference to that, Lil Nas captioned his new posts with Hawk, “nah WE tweakin.”

