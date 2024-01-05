Natasha Bedingfield is thrilled that ‘Anyone But You’ has revived “Unwritten”

Epic/Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

Thanks to its inclusion in the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell rom-com Anyone But You, Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” — which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year — is having a moment.

“Unwritten” plays an important role in the movie, which is a modern take on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. It’s not only a key plot point, but multiple characters sing it throughout the film; during an end credits scene, the whole cast dances and sings along to it.

As a result, Billboard reports, on-demand streams of the tune increased by over 156% during the last few days of 2023, rising from 511,000 streams to more than 1.3 million. In addition, “Unwritten” has now become a popular sound on TikTok for fans who’ve made videos of themselves singing and dancing with joy after seeing the movie.

Natasha is thrilled with the development. She posted a compilation of the TikToks to the video platform and captioned it, “A rom com has got girls falling out of cinemas singing my song — and now it’s trending!”

She wrote in the comments, “So much joy on TikTok right now – Thank you all so much for making my song #47 on the Viral 50!!! I’m gonna go throw myself on the ground now.”

“Unwritten” is the title track of Natasha’s debut album, which came out in September of 2004. While the song never got higher than #5, it stayed on the charts for 38 weeks and became ubiquitous. It also earned Natasha a Grammy nod, went on to sell more than 2 million copies and became the theme song of the reality show The Hills.

