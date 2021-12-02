Neon Trees to celebrate 10th anniversary of “Everybody Talks” with new EP

Jen Rosenstein

Neon Trees are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their sleeper hit “Everybody Talks,” which shook up the summer charts in 2012, by releasing a brand-new EP next week. The offering, called versions of you, arrives December 10.

For those who may be confused about why the EP is coming out now, it’s because Neon Trees released “Everybody Talks” on December 20, 2011. The track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2012 and spent six months climbing up the chart before peaking at number six on September 15 of that year.

The single has since sold over five million copies in the U.S. and is considered one of the band’s biggest hits. To celebrate it turning the big 1-0, Neon Trees rerecorded the song and will release it as part of their four-track versions of you EP.

That’s not the only song that got a 2021 facelift — Neon Tress rerecorded their other hits “Animal” and “Sleeping with a Friend,” which are also featured on the EP. Versions of you will also come with a brand-new song, the title track.

Fans can pre-save and pre-add the EP on Neon Trees’ official website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.