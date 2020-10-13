New BTS pop-up store will go online starting October 23

Big Hit Entertainment

Good news for BTS fans who still don’t have enough merch from the K-pop superstars: a pop-up online store is launching on October 23.

The store is called BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul, and will feature 300 different products based on concepts from BTS’ fourth album Map of the Soul: 7, which was released in February. Among the merchandise for sale: clothing, household items, stationery, and products specifically themed around the B-sides from the album.

October 23 is when the store will open in Korea and in the U.S.; Japan, Asia and Europe will have access to it November 14. In the U.S., you can access it via Weverse Shop, a global fan commerce platform.

Of course, the pandemic may not be enough to stop ARMY, so you should know that actual brick-and-mortar “Showcase” stores will open in Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore. There will be a main room where you can see and purchase some of the products, as well as “experiential zones” inspired by the music and videos from the album. You’ll need a reservation to enter the stores, however.

Following the success of their hit “Dynamite,” BTS just scored its second number-one U.S. single, thanks to their credit on the remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685‘s “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat).”

