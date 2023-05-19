New Imagine Dragons doc ﻿Live in Vegas﻿ premiering on Hulu in July

ABC

Hulu has announced a new documentary on Imagine Dragons.

The film, titled Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, is set to premiere on the Disney-partnered streaming service July 14.

Live in Vegas is described as a “love letter” to the “Radioactive” outfit’s hometown of Sin City. It features footage from ID’s tour supporting their two-part Mercury album, and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

“Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound,” the synopsis reads.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.