New Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett video arriving Friday with ‘Love for Sale’ album

@kelseybennett333

On Friday at noon, MTV will premiere “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” the latest video from Lady Gaga‘s new album of duets with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

The video will be available on MTV, MTV Live and MTVU, and will also be shown on a video billboard in New York’s Times Square: fitting for two artists who both call New York their home.

Love for Sale, a collection of standards written by the legendary Cole Porter, arrives Friday. In the trailer for the album, Gaga jokes that she literally has Tony Bennett “under her skin” — because she has a tattoo of one of his sketches on her arm, with his signature tattooed underneath it.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s new Love for Sale eye shadow palette is now available. It has 18 colors, all named after either the songs on the album or, as Gaga explains, “female jazz icons who I’ve always looked up to.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.