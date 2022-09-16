New Music Friday: Charlie Puth, GAYLE, Masked Wolf, Anne-Marie, Daya, Madonna and Carly Rae Jepsen

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

﻿Charlie Puth﻿ is out with “I Don’t Think I Like Her,” a song about dealing with trauma from a past relationship and how it’s affecting his ability to find happiness.

GAYLE teamed with blackbear for the chaotic duet, “fmk.” The two also teamed for an animated music video. The single is part of GAYLE’s new EP, a study of the human experience volume two, out October 7.

“Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf is out with “Sailor on the Moon,” which features hip-hop artist IDK and KayCyy. Masked Wolf talks about his rise to fame, rapping, “Started in the ocean but I’m still holding the flag/ Sailor on the moon waving back, I had to land.”

Anne-Marie teamed with Aitch for the spiteful breakup anthem “Psycho.” She said in a statement, “This song was inspired by personal experience. I was once in a situation where the guy I was seeing was gaslighting me when I suspected he was cheating on me, which he was!”

Daya released the EP In Between Dreams and two new visuals for “New Romantics” and “See You In My Dreams.” “The songs on the new EP deal with that gray area in between dreams and reality,” Days said of her new offering, adding she uses music to “find my own voice and identity.”

Madonna dropped a new remix of “Hung Up” featuring Dominican rapper Tokischa, which she first performed in June as part of her Pride celebration. The track is slowed and more rhythmic, channeling an electronic Reggaeton vibe.

Carly Rae Jepsen released “Talking to Yourself, the third single from her album The Loneliest Time. “This is not a revenge song, but its not NOT a revenge song either,” she tweeted.

