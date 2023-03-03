New Music Friday: Demi Lovato, j-hope, Miley Cyrus and more

Demi Lovato has scared up a new track – “Still Alive” – from the upcoming horror flick Scream VI, along with a Scream-themed music video. The song was co-written and produced by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe,” Demi says in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

After announcing earlier this week that he’ll be fulfilling his South Korean military obligation, BTS member j-hope has released his new solo song, “on the street,” featuring J. Cole. The video features j-hope dancing and vibing on the streets of New York City, with J. Cole rapping his verse from a rooftop.

Miley Cyrus has dropped “Flowers (Demo)” as a thank you to fans after “Flowers” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week in a row. Her album Endless Summer Vacation comes out March 10.

jxdn released his brand new single, “Friends With Benefits,” in which he sings about getting caught up in casual relationships. jxdn kicked off his headlining I Hope This Never Ends tour this week and is currently at work on his sophomore album.

Oliver Tree and David Guetta have teamed up on a new dance track called “Here We Go Again.” Oliver explains, “The lyrics tell a story of the never ending patterns that we repeat over and over again in our lives. I felt the concept tied nicely into the idea of the dance floor, where people are served one more drop after another… here we go again.”

Benson Boone is back with a catchy new breakup tune called “Sugar Sweet,” along with its Hawaii-set music video. He also announced a summer tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.