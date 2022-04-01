New Music Friday: Five Seconds of Summer, OneRepublic, Surfaces and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out today with new tunes:

Five Seconds of Summer released “Take My Hand,” the title track of their upcoming album. Frontman Luke Hemmings says his band is “extremely proud” of the “special” single, adding in a statement, “This one really feels like the heart of 5SOS. It’s about the fear of change in yourself and becoming accustomed to how you’ve always been. This song speaks on finally embracing that fear and embracing changes, because they’re changes for the better.”

OneRepublic has teamed with Gryffin for his track “You Were Loved.” The breakup anthem offers plenty of gentle guitars, swelling vocals and, of course, lyrics that punch you in the gut. Gryffin said in a statement, “Working with One Republic has been an incredible experience and we’re really happy to have created a song that really aligns with both of our projects sonically and lyrically. We feel the record is a euphoric, summer anthem that has a strong emotive core to it.”

Surfaces dropped the single “I Can’t Help but Feel,” which the group said in a statement “is a new sound for us, both sonically and formulaically.” The duo added the song came to them while doing a soundcheck and revealed, “The song became the catalyst for the creation of our upcoming album and is what inspired us to venture out to Joshua Tree and explore a new musical direction. It feels like the music we were always supposed to make.”

Lastly, CKay has issued the follow-up to their hot single, “Love Nwantiti.” The man dubbed “Africa’s Boyfriend” dropped “Emiliana,” which is full of Afro beats. CKay, by the way, is one of the most Shazamed artists in the world.

