New music Friday: G-Eazy, Cardi B and Swedish House Mafia

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes.

G-Eazy honors his late mother on her birthday with the new song, “Angel,” out now. The song was written for his mom, Suzanne Olmsted, who passed away last fall. “There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again… I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song,” G-Eazy said in a statement. “‘Angel’ is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom.” He has since launched The Dandelion Scholarship in honor of Suzanne, which will award $15,000 to a high school senior pursuing an arts degree.

Cardi B is back on social media and teamed with rappers Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 on the new song “Shake It,” which samples Akon’s “Bananza (Belly Dancer).” Cardi went back to her roots and used a drill beat for her explicit verse, which her fans are eating up on social media. The rappers also released the track’s music video.

Just in time for Coachella, Swedish House Mafia dropped their debut studio album, Paradise Again, and also the new dance-crazed track “Heaven Takes You Home,” which features vocals from Connie Constance. The EDM duo will co-headline Coachella with their “Moth to a Flame” collaborator, The Weeknd.

