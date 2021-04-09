New Music Friday: Gwen Stefani, Pink, Doja Cat & more have new songs for you

Interscope Records

When you’re done listening to all 27 tracks on Taylor Swift‘s latest release, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), you can check out all these other new songs as a palate cleanser:

Pink has teamed up with soulful British singer/songwriter Rag’n’Bone for a duet, “Anywhere Away from Here.” He says, “It’s an honor to have Pink on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it.”

Doja Cat has released a new collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” along with a colorful video starring Grey’s Anatomy actor Alex Landi. It’s from her hotly-anticipated new album Planet Her, due later this year.

Gwen Stefani has teamed up with red-hot rapper Saweetie for a remix of her single “Slow Clap.” There’s also an exuberant high-school-themed video directed by Sophie Muller, who was also behind the camera for No Doubt‘s classic clip “Don’t Speak.”

DJ & producer Imanbek, who turned Saint Jhn‘s “Roses” into a hit, has teamed up reggae superstar Sean Paul and Sofia Reyes for a new song called “Dancing on Dangerous.”

Surfaces, the who went RIAA double Platinum with “Sunday Best, is back with a new song and video, “Wave of You.”

AJ Mitchell has released a new single called “Stop” from his long-awaited debut album, Skyview, which will reportedly finally drop this year.

Canadian singer/songwriter Forest Blakk has added none other than new mommy Meghan Trainor to his sweet ballad “If You Love Her,” making for a melodic duet.

