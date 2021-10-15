New Music Friday: Hear new songs from Lauren Jauregui and Dixie

Lauren Jauregui: Amanda Charchian; Dixie: Amber Asaly

One started on a TV talent competition and one started on TikTok. Today, Lauren Jauregui and Dixie, aka Dixie D’Amelio, have new songs for you.

Lauren has announced that her debut solo album, PRELUDE, will be out November 5, and she’s released a new song from the project, “Scattered,” featuring rapper Vic Mensa. The former Fifth Harmony singer says of the jazzy, dreamy tune, “It’s essentially about my mind being scattered. Vic heard it and felt it. I loved the idea of having a male perspective on assessing mental health.”

Vic adds, “The transparency and the vulnerability, that’s what drew me into the song…I’ve come to realize that when I speak about the myriad of mental issues I go through…not only is it a catharsis for me, it’s also valuable for the world because so many people are going through the same manifestations.”

Dixie, whose current single “Psycho” is climbing the charts, has dropped “The Real Thing,” a song that was featured on her Hulu series The D’Amelio Show, and in promo videos for Social Tourist, the brand she owns with her sister, Charlie. “The Real Thing” is about the search for true love.

“I’m releasing ‘The Real Thing’ for the fans. The same fans that support me and motivate me to keep going when I’m feeling defeated,” Dixie says in a statement. “You requested this, so I’m delivering the full version to you. I’m so thankful for all of you and I’m really excited to be able to drop this!”

(“Scattered” video contains uncensored profanity.)

