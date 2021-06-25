New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Kemosabe/RCA

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet.

Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”

MAX has signed to Warner Records and released “Butterflies,” a collaboration with Ali Gatie. Max says the song is “about falling deeper and deeper in love with my wife.” The video features Max, his wife, Emily, and their baby daughter, Edie.

FLETCHER is out with a new track, “Healing.” “The process of making this song was really freeing,” she says. “We’re all healing from something. The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before.”

Jason Mraz has released a new version of his Grammy-winning single, “Lucky.” Originally a duet with Colbie Caillat, it’s now an upbeat ska tune featuring vocals by Emily King. It’s on the upcoming deluxe version of Jason’s album Look for the Good.

Grammy-nominated “If the World Was Ending” singer — and Julia Michaels‘ boo — JP Saxe is out with his debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection. It features Julia, Maren Morris and John Mayer. “I was as uncompromising as I could possibly be with this album to make sure I really meant everything I was saying about myself and my world,” JP says of the project.

