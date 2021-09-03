New Music Friday: Jason Derulo, Tate McRae & Surfaces have fresh tracks for you

New songs by a TikTok king and Tate McRrae await you today, as well as an unexpected pop/country collaboration.

First up, it’s Jason Derulo, who’s dropped a new single called “Acapulco,” along with a video that he directed himself. Jason first introduced the instrumental version of the song on his TikTok account a few weeks ago.

Tate McRae has released a new version of her song “that way” — which originally appeared on her 2020 EP All the Things I Never Said — featuring Jeremy Zucker. “guys he did so good,” Tate tweeted about Jeremy’s part on the song. She added, “i think ur gonna love it. cuz it makes me wanna cry.”

Last year, “Sunday Best” duo Surfaces released a single with Elton John, and they recently dropped a collaboration with Tai Verdes. Now they’re out with a new song called “C’est La Vie” that features country music superstar Thomas Rhett. It’s one of four new songs on the deluxe version of their album Pacifico. Surfaces will kick off their “Good 2 Be Back Tour” on September 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

