New Music Friday: Jonas Brothers, The Chainsmokers and more

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) isn’t the only new music release this week. Here are some other tunes for your weekend listening pleasure:

The new collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has arrived. The bouncy summer anthem, “Do It Like That,” was produced by Ryan Tedder. “I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track,” TXT’s Yeonjun says in a statement. “‘Do It Like That’ has an infectious melody that’ll make everyone want to sing along.”

Nicky Jam and Maluma have teamed up with The Chainsmokers for the upbeat genre-crossing jam, “Celular.” The music video is inspired by shows like The Bachelorette, as the artists compete for a woman’s affection.

Kylie Minogue’s viral hit single “Padam Padam” is getting the remix treatment. A new version of the song, remixed by British producer ABSOLUTE, is out now.

Dominic Fike has dropped his new album Sunburn, featuring the track “Mona Lisa” from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The 15-song collection also features the track “Think Fast,” which interpolates the Weezer song “Undone (The Sweater Song).”

