New Music Friday: Jung Kook, Lauren Spencer Smith and more

Jung Kook has released his first official global solo debut single, “Seven,” featuring Latto. He performed the track for the kickoff of the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14. The BTS member told GMA his group mates “loved” the song and called collaborating with Latto “amazing.” He released the music video for the song as well.

As promised, Coco Jones delivered the highly anticipated “ICU (Remix)” with Justin Timberlake. The new track comes after days of teasing on social media, with the R&B star dropping hints about the special feature artist. Coco later revealed the secret on the carpet of the 2023 ESPYs, promising fans an “amazing” song with the “legend” that is Timberlake.

Zack Bia has been in the headlines a lot recently, with songs from Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer rumored to be about their previous relationships with him. Now, he’s out with music of his own — his debut project, Learn to Fly.

Lauren Spencer-Smith is out with her debut album, Mirror, featuring 15 tracks including the singles “This Part” and “Best Friend Breakup.” In a statement, Lauren says the album “tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.” She adds, “The title comes from the one thing in my life that’s seen me in every emotion through that journey— my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

Just in time for wedding season, Jason Derulo has released an “acoustic wedding version” of his song “Glad U Came.”

David Archuleta has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “I’m Yours.” He’s set to perform at his first Pride event in San Diego on Sunday, July 16.

