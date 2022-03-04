New Music Friday: Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Khalid & more

This week’s New Music Friday includes a Justin Bieber collaboration, yet another version of Charlie Puth‘s current hit, and a track from this week’s Saturday Night Live musical guest.

Last year, Justin Bieber jumped on a remix of the Afrobeats song “Essence” by Wizkid featuring Tems, and ended up scoring a bit hit. Now he’s joined Nigerian Afrobeats singer Omah Lay for a new track, “Attention.” Omah was also featured on the “Masterkraft Remix” of Justin’s smash hit, “Peaches.”

After releasing an acoustic version of his hit “Light Switch,” Charlie Puth has now dropped an EDM version of the song by DJ/producer Tiësto. “Light Switch” is from his forthcoming album, CHARLIE.

Thursday was the five-year anniversary of Khalid‘s debut album, American Teen, and he marked the occasion by dropping a new track and video called “Last Call.” “It’s important to me to commemorate this day and look back at everything that has happened,” he says. “I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I hope you guys enjoy it and celebrate with me and all we’ve done together.”

Singer, songwriter and producer Poo Bear, who’s brought you hits like, “10,000 Hours,” “Caught Up” and “What Do U Mean?”, has dropped a new single called “Favorite Human.” He says the song is “really about those special people in your life, in my case I was thinking about my wife and my family while creating this, but I think it’s something very special that anyone would be able to relate to.”

Charli XCX will be this weekend’s Saturday Night Live musical guest, after her slot was canceled last year due to the Omicron surge. She’s got a new song and video called “Baby,” from her forthcoming album, CRASH. She told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “It’s about sex and sexuality and having good sex and just feeling yourself essentially.“

Lastly, Ashe is out with a new song and video called “Another Man’s Jeans,” about which she says, “It’s sexy! And loud! And fun!”

(Charlie XCX video contains profanity.)

