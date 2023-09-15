New Music Friday: Justin Bieber & SZA, Noah Kahan & Lizzy McAlpine and more

Today’s New Music Friday features some cool new collaborations.

After making a cameo in SZA‘s cinematic video for “Snooze,” Justin Bieber has now teamed up with the singer for an acoustic duet version of the track.

“Dial Drunk” singer Noah Kahan has released a new version of his song “Call Your Mom,” recorded with “Ceilings” artist Lizzy McAlpine. The two recently sang it together at Noah’s LA show. Noah says, “Her addition brings a hopefulness to this song that gave it a whole new meaning to me. This song has been such an important part of our live show and has seemed to resonate with many, and I believe Lizzy brings it to a whole new level.”

Zara Larsson, who joined forces with David Guetta in 2016 for “This One’s for You,” the Official UEFA EURO anthem, has reunited with the DJ for “On My Love.” The video features footage of Zara and her lookalike sister Hanna both as children and now. Zara says the song is about “the relationships you have in your life that mean so much to you,” including platonic and family relationships.

Andy Grammer recently spoke at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Pentatonix, and now, the two acts have joined forces for the song “Expensive.” Andy’s latest tour kicks off on October 10, Global Mental Health Day.

Neon Trees have released “Losing My Head,” the second single from their upcoming album, which is due out in 2024. Frontman Tyler Glenn says of the song’s inspiration, “I came to discover getting lost and being lost for a while helped me find a new direction to take … I found freedom in not knowing exactly what’s going to happen next.”

Finally, charlieonnafriday, who’s currently on tour with Tate McRae, has released a new anthem called “Undefeated.”

