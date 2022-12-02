New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Oliver Tree, Troye Sivan and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande released a live rendition of their “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” duet, which they performed during last year’s Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around holiday spectacular, celebrating her ﻿When Christmas Comes Around album.

Noah Cyrus released the deluxe version of The Hardest Part, which contains the new balad “Set for Life.” The album also includes an alternate take on her songs “Burned LA Down” and “Noah (Stand Still),” which features her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Selena Gomez released the music video for her new song “My Mind & Me,” which features scenes of her new Apple TV+ documentary of the same name in addition to new clips, including one of her recording the song in the studio.

Oliver Tree teamed with techno producer Nyctonian for a glow stick-waving remix of “Miss You.”

﻿Troye Sivan ﻿released the sensual track “You Know What I Need” with ﻿PNAU﻿. The duo also released the trippy music video which features Troye transforming into different creatures and shapes in a dream-like world. Troye said in a statement, “I’m so happy this song is coming out just before the Australian summer – it sounds like a beach festival to me, and I am stoked to have it out!”

Akon released his TT Freak mixtape and the music video for its title track.













