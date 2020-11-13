New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, Powfu & Lil Nas X

Atlantic Records

New Music Friday this week is an eclectic mix of tunes from Kelly Clarkson, Powfu and Lil Nas X.

Kelly’s out with her version of the 1989 song by Vince Vance & the Valiants, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The retro-’50s sounding track is a completely different song than the one of the same name by Mariah Carey.

“I have been singing Vince Vance & the Valiants’ song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ since I was a little kid.” she says in a statement. “I always loved that it’s a ballad but the woman always sounded so rock n’ roll with her raspy tone on the big notes. It has an old school vibe and is a little pop, country, and rock n’ roll.”

“death bed (coffee for your head)” singer/rapper Powfu has a new single out called “When the Hospital Was My Home,” featuring Rxseboy. The song was inspired by the movie Five Feet Apart, about two teenagers with cystic fibrosis.

“The movie inspired me to write a song from the perspective of someone living in a hospital,” Powfu says. “When I played it for my dad, he broke down and started crying when he heard the lyrics: ‘i dont wanna let go when we hug/one thing worse than dying is losing who you love.’ I knew at that point that this was something special.”

Next Friday, Powfu is releasing a new 8-track EP called some boring love stories pt. 5.

Finally, Lil Nas X is back with a new song called “Holiday,” which comes with an elaborate, cinematic video that he co-directed. It features the rapper playing four different characters, including a high-tech, futuristic Santa Claus and elf.

He teased the clip with a trailer that featured a cameo appearance by Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox.

(Lil Nas X video contains uncensored profanity.)









