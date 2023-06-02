New Music Friday: Lauv, Kelly Clarkson and more

Lauv has a new song out called “Steal the Show” from the new Disney-Pixar movie Elemental. The movie and the full soundtrack come out June 16.

Kelly Clarkson released her new song “I Hate Love,” featuring actor Steve Martin on the banjo. In it, Kelly explores what happens after you find love and sings about what films like The Notebook don’t tell you.

The Chainsmokers are back with another taste of new music. They’ve dropped “Self Destruction Mode” featuring rap/pop artist bludnymph. They also released the video for the song, which was shot on Santa Monica Pier in California.

Meghan Trainor joins up with Australian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer on his new track, “Alright.” They originally wrote the song, about dealing with anxiety, four years ago; it’s just now being released.

The Weeknd teams up with Madonna and Playboi Carti for the song “Popular,” off The Idol soundtrack. The show debuts this Sunday on Max, with the soundtrack dropping June 30.

