New Music Friday: Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen & more have new tunes for you

There’s a unique mix of music out on this New Music Friday, featuring pop stars, actors, and daughters of famous musicians who are no longer with us. Here’s a roundup:

Last year, Liam Payne released a somber ballad called “All I Want (For Christmas).” Now he’s back with a new holiday track, but this one is more upbeat: It’s a reggae-flavored romantic tune called “Naughty List,” which he sings with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.

Dua Lipa has teamed with French singer Angèle for “Fever,” a half-English, half-French dance track. It’s out now and will also be included on the French edition of Dua’s album Future Nostalgia, out next month.

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a humorous song called “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.” “Each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation,” she says. “But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs too in the process.”

Tori Kelly releases her first holiday album, A Tori Kelly Christmas, today, executive-produced by iconic singer, songwriter and producer Babyface, who joins her for a duet of “Let It Snow.” She says, “He really brought my vision to life and made every song so special.”

Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson has signed to Republic Records and will release her debut album, Wilted, on November 13. She’s released the first taste of the record, an acoustic ballad called “Let Down,” along with a video.

Actor Vin Diesel released his debut single — a dance track called “Feel Like I Do” — a while back and now he’s back with another dance song, “Days Are Gone.” Co-written by Diesel, it’s out on Kygo‘s label Palm Tree Records.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel‘s Fast and Furious co-star, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, is thrilled that his wife, Laura Hashian, has a new song and video out. Hashian, the daughter of late Boston drummer Sib Hashian, has created a disco throwback track called “Ride the Wave,” with her collaborators Naz Tokio and Natalie Martinez. In the video, Hashian wears a vintage Boston t-shirt.

Johnson, who appears briefly in the video, wrote on Instagram, “You ladies killed this track — and way to release some much needed positive vibes out for the world to enjoy!”





By Andrea Dresdale

