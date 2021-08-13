New Music Friday: New songs from Masked Wolf, Kygo x Zoe Wees, Bella Poarch

Artists from Australia, Germany, Norway and the Philippines have new music for you this Friday.

“Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf, born Harry Michaels, has a new track out, “Bop.” In a statement, the Australian rapper says, “As simple as it is, I just wanted to make a song that had an uptempo feel, that typical hip hop style, and gave you a bit of an adrenaline rush. ‘Bop’ is just a great, feel-good song.”

Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo has teamed up with German singer/songwriter Zoe Wees for a new song called “Love Me Now.” Zoe, who scored a big hit last year with “Control,” says of Kygo, “His productions are so special…I’m so happy to be able to work with him.”

Kygo says, “I’ve been a fan of Zoe’s music for quite some time, she’s insanely talented. We’ve been working on this one for awhile and are really happy with how it turned out.”

TikTok superstar Bella Poarch, who scored a hit this year with “Build a B***h,” has dropped a new song called “Inferno” with producer/songwriter Sub Urban. The video depicts Bella unleashing hell on two creepy guys who pick her up in a bar and drag her into an elevator, with plans to seemingly take advantage of her.

Bella posted a trigger warning on the video, and wrote, “As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now.”

She added, “I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true.”

