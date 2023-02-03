New Music Friday: Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Mike Posner, Anne-Marie, Tones and I, and RAYE

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

﻿Shania Twain ﻿released her sixth studio album, Queen Of Me. Fans are loving the song “Best Friend,” saying they’ll blast it for their gal pals on Galentine’s Day, which is February 13.

Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun teamed up for the new song “Shelter.” The track is about finding solace and comfort in their special person, which Mod sings is “better than therapy” because they feel safe.

Mike Posner tapped Salem Ilese for the new song, and music video for, “Howling at the Moon.” They’ll perform it live during their Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Anne-Marie is out with “Sad B****,” with the “i” stylized as an exclamation mark. The song is about refusing to be sad after disappointment. The fiery track is about putting yourself first and starting a new chapter.

“Dance Monkey” singer Tones and I released “I Made It,” which is featured in the new Netflix film True Spirit. The song accompanies the fictional story of a teen who aims to be the youngest person to sail around the world solo.

RAYE released her long-awaited debut My 21st Century Blues and will launch her headlining tour on February 25; the first leg is already is sold out. The debut album explores her tumultuous past seven years. “The music on this record empowered me to face my demons and has accompanied me through my bluest blues, crafted unapologetically and fearlessly with love and tears,” she said, adding she hopes her album helps others the way it helped her.











