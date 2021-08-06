New Music Friday: Sia and Black Eyed Peas lean into Latin sounds as Bryce Vine sings with lovelytheband

Sia is gives her latest hit, “1+1,” a Latin twist with a remix featuring Sofia Reyes and Yandel. The “1+1 (Banx and Ranx Remix)” finds the bilingual singers translating the lyrics into Spanish while honoring the song’s upbeat nature. The original version is included on Sia’s latest album, Music.

Black Eyed Peas are ready to “Hit It” with Saweetie and Lele Pons. The Latin-infused track boasts a futuristic beat and sultry lyrics. “Hit It” follows the Black Eyed Peas’ 2020 collaboration with Shakira on “Girl Like Me.”

Bryce Vine is poised to “Miss You a Little” in his new single, featuring lovelytheband. The RIAA multi-Platinum singer confesses in the song’s defining line “I miss you a little all of the time,” with the indie pop band offering supporting vocals. “Miss You a Little” drops days before Bryce sets out on his Miss You a Little Tour, beginning August 11.

