New Music Friday: The Weeknd, Carly Rae Jepsen, OneRepublic and Madonna

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

The Weeknd hopped on a collab with Summer Walker to remix his song “Best Friends.” If you’re hoping to hear him sing this on tour and you don’t have a ticket yet — you’re out of luck! His After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour is completely sold out.

Carly Rae Jepsen just announced her new album The Loneliest Times — due out October 21 — and released “Beach House.” The song is about needing transparency in a relationship and being disappointed by her past suitors. Carly is also heading out on tour next month, and you can grab tickets to see her on her official website.

OneRepublic dropped the acoustic version of their breezy track “I Ain’t Worried,” which blew up thanks to its feature in the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. OneRepublic is currently on their Never Ending Summer Tour, which wraps September 14.

Madonna is gearing up for the release of her compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones and celebrated its impending arrival with a new, profane twist on “Material Girl.” She partnered with rapper Saucy Santana to remix his viral track based off her 1984 hit for “Material Gworrllllllll!”

