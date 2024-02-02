New Music Friday: TWICE, charlieonnafriday and more

K-pop group TWICE is back with their third English single, “I GOT YOU,” and an accompanying music video. The single is their first new release of 2024 and precedes their upcoming mini album, With YOU-th, out February 23.

After breaking through in 2022 with the song “Enough,” charlieonnafriday returns with a new song called “Somebody New.” Charlie calls it “a simple but relatable song about love and heartache.” “It’s the universal experience of watching your ex date the same person they told you not to worry about, while having those lingering unanswered thoughts wondering if they still love and think about you,” he explains in a statement.

“Dance Monkey” artist Tones and I has dropped a new track called “Dreaming,” the first song off her upcoming album. She also shares a music video for the song, which she co-directed. Tones says of her new music, “I have found myself subconsciously writing about things I’ve never written about before. I let my music go where it wants to go, and I never try to force it in one direction to suit a trend or style.”

24kGoldn is sharing a new song called “Clarity,” the follow-up to his previously released track, “Good Intentions.” Both songs are described as tackling “personal growth and introspection.”

Tyla has unveiled the music video for her recent single, “Truth or Dare,” which arrived on the heels of her breakthrough smash hit, “Water.”

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

