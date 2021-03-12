New music roundup: BANNERS, AJ Mitchell and BLACKPINK's Rosé

YG Entertainment

Here’s a roundup of some new music dropping today:

BANNERS, real name Michael Nelson, dropped a new track called “If I Didn’t Have You.” It’s the first song from his upcoming EP, due out this fall. The track is about taking someone for granted and not appreciating what’s right in front of you.

“This pandemic should serve as a reminder of what we are all capable of individually and as a collective,” BANNERS says of the track. “We’ve all looked after one another, kept each other going. It’s shown me what’s important and what isn’t. The things that I could live without and the things I truly need that maybe I didn’t appreciate properly. The people, the hugs, the kisses. The people.”

AJ Mitchell is back with a new single called “Cameras On,” along with an accompanying music video. AJ reveals the song was inspired by finding himself in a toxic situation when he first moved to L.A. at the beginning of his career. It references people only loving you when the cameras are on, but finding that one person who loves you no matter what.

And Rosé of BLACKPINK has released her first solo project, called R, featuring the tracks “On the Ground” and “Gone.” Rosé also released the music video for “On the Ground,” a song she co-wrote about finding success but realizing what’s really important. It was the #2 trending video on YouTube Friday.







By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.