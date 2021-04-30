New music roundup: Bebe Rexha, Olivia Rodrigo, Lauren Jauregui

Warner Records

Here’s a roundup of some new music dropping today:

Bebe Rexha teams up with Lil Uzi Vert on her new song, “Die for a Man.” The track finds Bebe standing strong in her independence, proclaiming “I would never die for a man.” On the flip side, Lil Uzi Vert raps about how he would never put his life on the line for a woman.

“Die for a Man” is featured on Bebe’s album, Better Mistakes, out on May 7.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett unite on “Even When/The Best Part,” a new duet featured in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering on Disney+ on May 14. The song appears in the “Valentine’s Day” episode where the two characters keep missing each other, leaving them to sing the duet on voicemail.

And Lauren Jauregui is “Temporary” in her new ballad. The mental health-themed song was released in collaboration with a campaign by The Ad Council that uses music in middle schools to encourage discussions about mental health.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.