New music roundup: Camila Cabello delivers a bilingual bop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis reunite & more

Today’s New Music Friday includes a bilingual collaboration, the reunion of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and a dash of Christmas cheer thrown in for good measure.

Cultural forces unite as Camila Cabello teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and hit producer Tainy on “Oh Na Na,” a bilingual bop that blends lyrics in English and Spanish. The three singers co-wrote the catchy track.

David Guetta is bringing the “Family” together for a new single featuring Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The earworm track finds the all-star collaborators declaring, “I don’t got friends/I got family.” ﻿﻿“Family is everything to me. Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about,” Bebe shares. “Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie wit da Hoodie made it even more special.”

Ingrid Michaelson and Zooey Deschanel are ringing in the holiday season with the festive “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.” The two connected over Twitter and co-wrote the cheerful song, which evokes a holiday spirit with references to Christmas lights, winter nights and a season where dreams come true. The bubbly track is featured on Ingrid’s upcoming Christmas album, Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs for the Season — Deluxe Edition, out on November 5.

Reunited and it feels so good! Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have joined forces once again on “Next Year,” a hopeful number that looks ahead to a brighter 2022. “Next year’s gonna be better than this,” they proclaim over a hip-hop beat accented by trumpets. This marks the hitmakers’ first collaboration in five years.

