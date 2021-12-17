New music roundup: Pentatonix, 24kGldn and more

It’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!

“Mood” singer 24kGoldn released a new single on Friday, a cover and reimagining of Biz Markie‘s “Just a Friend.” His take, “More Than Friends,” sees him wallowing in the friend zone because his crush refuses to see him as anything more. This cheeky song is his last-ditch attempt to be promoted into boyfriend material.

AJ Mitchell has released SKYVIEW Deluxe, an expanded edition of his debut album that features live recordings of his singles, “I Choose You,” “Cheap Red Wine” and “Miss You.” Every live recording is accompanied by a new performance video. SKYVIEW is named after the drive-in movie theater AJ frequented as a child because he says the album is a coming-of age story.

Christmas is next week and, with that, comes a new a cappella twist on a holiday classic thanks to Pentatonix. The group put their spin on “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” after teaming with Bryson Tiller. Don’t worry, there’s no helium involved in this take on the holiday staple! The single is available to purchase and download now.

Avril Lavigne has premiered an acoustic version of “Bite Me,” her debut single with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records. The unplugged recording is accompanied by a steamy video directed by her boyfriend and “Flames” collaborator, Mod Sun. The video is streaming now on YouTube.









