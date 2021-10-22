New music roundup: The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera and more

The Weeknd has teamed up with reunited house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia on the new track “Moth to a Flame,” out today. The group tells Apple Music the collaboration came to be because they were mutual fans of each other.

“When you vibe with somebody and you appreciate their art, I think you just connect,” Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello said. Along with the song, Swedish House Mafia announced their first global tour in more than a decade.

Christina Aguilera is embracing her Latin roots on her new Spanish-language track, “Pa Mis Muchachas” — which translates as “For My Girls” — featuring Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole. Xtina tells Billboard the song is “an homage to women.” “We wanted to make sure that this was definitely a representation of Latin women who are the strength of a family, the backbone,” she says. The song is the first single off Christina’s upcoming Spanish-language project, her first since 2000’s Mi Reflejo.

DJ Snake has released a star-studded new single called “SG.” It stands for “sexy girl” and features Latin superstar Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BLACKPINK, “uniting artists across three continents and four countries,” according to a press release. The song’s video features all four artists frolicking in Miami.

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis, who scored a huge hit in 2018 with “Be Alright,” is back with a new single and video, “Looks Like Me.” The song’s uptempo but is about the end of a relationship. “It was just one of those relationships that never quite came together–– no matter how much I wanted it to,” Dean says of the song.

He laughs, “One night on the phone, we were living in different cities, she told me she was hanging with a guy who looked like me. So you’d rather be with someone who looks like me — than the ‘actual me!’”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.