New Music Thursday: Demi Lovato, Daya & Sia have new tracks out today

Getting a jump on New Music Friday, several artists have dropped fresh tracks today.

Demi Lovato teams up with Sam Fischer, best-known for his breakthrough hit “This City,” for the impassioned duet “What Other People Say.” Sam, who wrote the song before “This City” was a hit, says it’s “a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked. It’s about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you.”

Demi adds, “This song is a reflection on what it’s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society. It’s why I wanted to make this song with Sam — ultimately it’s about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems.”

Sia teams up once again with her “Titanium” collaborator David Guetta on a song called “Floating Through Space,” from the upcoming soundtrack of her movie, Music, due out February 12. The video features three skateboarders — one female, two male — showing off their moves at a skate park, all wearing one of Sia’s signature black-and-white bob wigs that obscure their eyes.

Grammy-winner Daya is back with a new song called “Bad Girl,” which was co-produced by Charlie Puth. It’ll appear on an EP set to be released later this year.

The song’s video shows Daya walking through a desert and then entering a nightclub where she ignores the stares of the male patrons and instead follows an attractive woman behind a curtain. Then, she’s suddenly all glammed up and performing in the nightclub herself.

“Bad girl/need a bad girl/’cause the bad boys just don’t cut it,” sings Daya, who identifies as bisexual.

(“What People Say” video contains uncensored profanity.)









By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.