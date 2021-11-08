New Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ features surprise cameo from famous musical redhead

Courtesy Netflix

Ed Sheeran‘s cameo in Game of Thrones made him the target of online haters, but he’s now doubling down by using yet another unexpected cameo appearance to poke fun at the situation.

The new Netflix action comedy film Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, includes a scene in which an extremely rich man pulls out all the stops for his daughter’s wedding — including hiring Ed to be the entertainment.

However, the party gets busted by Interpol for reasons we won’t go into, and Ed is then dragged away by agents. After swinging his guitar at them, he screams, “Don’t you know who I am? I was on Game of Thrones!”

Ed talked about the cameo when he was a guest recently on Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, but didn’t mention the name of the film. He explained that random, funny cameos like that are the only types of acting he likes to do these days, because when it comes to acting, he has “real imposter syndrome.”

