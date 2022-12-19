“New Year, New Miley”: Miley Cyrus teases next music era

Gotham/GC Images

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the new year and hints she’ll release her next album in 2023.

Signs teasing “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY” popped up across the globe over the weekend. The singer also updated her social media and streaming bios to reflect that message.

Miley then broke her silence on Monday, sharing a cryptic Instagram video of a time-lapse camera panning closer to the sign.

The singer has been teasing the follow-up to her 2020 album, ﻿Plastic Hearts﻿﻿. She has been spending time with producer ﻿Mike WiLLMade It, who helped her on her 2013 BANGERZ album. Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shared a photo last month of Mike and Miley in the studio together. Mike added “2023” to the photos, seemingly indicating that their project is coming next year.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming work, like a title or exact release date.

Fans are hoping to learn more when Miley takes the stage for her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party﻿, which airs live from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. It’ll be broadcast on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

