"New Year's Rockin' Eve" co-hosts Ryan Seacrest & Lucy Hale reveal their musical MVPs of 2020

Despite the pandemic, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will still air live from Times Square Thursday night on ABC. Many of the year’s biggest music stars will be performing, but according to Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Lucy Hale, the lineup doesn’t include 2020’s true musical MVPs.

Asked which music star ruled 2020, Lucy tells ABC Audio, “Taylor Swift! She released, like, two albums, so I was a Taylor Swiftie all year.” While she’s not performing, Taylor has recorded a special New Year’s message that you’ll see on the broadcast.

And as for Ryan, he votes for Dua Lipa.

“She was thinking…’Should I release this [album] because it’s got so much party vibe to it and so much upbeat vibe to it?’ And then she said, ‘Yeah, I actually should release that this year because that’s what we all need,'” Ryan tells ABC Audio. “So I think she’s been a superstar for the last couple [years], but I think she had a real breakout year.”

And really, you can’t argue with Dua’s six Grammy nominations and string of disco-tastic hit singles.

As for the superstars who will be performing on Rockin’ Eve, they range from Lewis Capaldi to En Vogue to Miley Cyrus on the West Coast, to Jennifer Lopez, making her return to Times Square.

“Ten years ago, she was performing in very high heels in the rain,” Ryan remembers, adding, “She really felt it was important to come back…as a local from the New York area, to celebrate.”

Plus, Ryan says, “We’ll also have Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper performing together [in Times Square], which is kinda special.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.