Niall Horan doing livestream next month to support his band and crew: "I promise you will love it"

Dean Martindale

Since COVID-19 shut down the touring industry, millions of people are out of work. Now, Niall Horan is lending a hand.

On November 7, Niall will perform with his full band at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall in a special one-off ticketed show that’s being livestreamed around the world. All profits from the show will be split between Niall’s own touring crew, who are currently unable to work, and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund.

“I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected,” Niall says in a statement.

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families,” he adds. “I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.”

During the show, Niall will perform songs from his two solo albums: Flicker and Heartbreak Weather. Tickets go on sale at 4 a.m. ET this Friday, October 16 at Niall.to/RAHlivestream.

The show won’t be available on demand after it streams, so the only way to watch it will be to tune in to the stream that’s designed for your time zone. In North America’s East Coast, you can watch it at 8 p.m. ET; on the West Coast, it’ll be available at 8 p.m. PT.

Niall notes on Instagram, “I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it.“

I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special one-off livestream show from London’s legendary @RoyalAlbertHall on Nov 7 ! All profits will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund. Tickets go on sale this Friday Oct 16 https://t.co/huqxTnNPHt pic.twitter.com/e3F7aR2dQZ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 13, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.