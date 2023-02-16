Niall Horan opens up about feeling scared to return to music after “being away for so long”

Universal Music

Niall Horan wrote a sweet message to his “Lovers” — what he calls his fanbase — to celebrate his forthcoming album, The Show.

The singer captioned the sentimental post, “A letter to all of you.” The video shows Niall writing the message and narrating how he wanted to put “all my thoughts down in one place” for his fans.

He continued, “Firstly, thank you so much for being patient with me. I’ve since spent the past 18 months or so working on the next record.”

He chatted about working with his team “on some ideas that I had written at home during lockdown,” as well as “some newer stuff.”

“We spent a lot of time in L.A. making it and talk about an amazing trip to Joshua Tree in California to get away and really concentrate on everything,” he said while sharing Polaroid snaps of his time at the famed site. “It was absolutely magic out there!”

“What makes this record incredibly special to me is it’s a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician and of course as a songwriter. Can’t say I’m not a little nervous, but hopefully you’ll still like this version of me when you listen to the new record,” he said.

“There’s something really scary about being away for so long and coming back with new music, but I couldn’t be more thankful for all you amazing people that stood by and supported me all of these years,” he continued.

“I cannot wait to share the next few years with you in this era, making memories and madness with you,” he closed the post. “Welcome to The Show.”

Niall’s third studio album, which you can preorder now, arrives June 9.

