Niall Horan, Ricky Martin and more celebrate Argentina’s FIFA win

Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images

Argentina defeated France in the final FIFA World Cup championship game, and celebrities like Niall Horan and Ricky Martin could hardly hold back their excitement.

The epic World Cup final on Sunday ended after a penalty shootout that Argentina’s Lionel Messi won 4-2 against France’s Kylian Mbappé. This is Argentina’s first FIFA victory since 1986.

Martin posted a shaky video of him pumping a fist during the game’s conclusion and captioned in Spanish, “God. This is crazy. Congratulations!”

Niall took to Twitter to laud Argentina. “WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL !!” he wrote, adding, “Congratulations Argentina !”

﻿New Kids on the Block﻿’s ﻿Donnie Wahlberg﻿ also celebrated Argentina by tweeting, “What A Game, indeed! Soccer also won today! Wow!”

Other artists celebrating Argentina’s FIFA win included DJ Marshmello, Boy George, ﻿Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Marry Me star Maluma.

