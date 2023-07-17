Nick Carter announces his upcoming Who I Am tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Nick Carter is getting ready to head out on his first solo tour in seven years.

The musician, who has been touring the world with the Backstreet Boys over the course of the past four years, announced his upcoming Who I Am tour on Monday, July 17.

Kicking off on October 4 in Lexington, Kentucky, Carter told Billboard that the tour will capture the music and journey that made him who he is.

“I was born in 1980 and there was a lot of music that influenced me throughout the years to be one of the members of the Backstreet Boys. So, I’m going to perform a lot of songs that I love,” he said. “Also some solo songs and a bunch of the Backstreet Boys songs. It’s just going to be a real fun show.”

The tour will consist of a 14-show run, with tickets going on sale on July 21. Carter says these shows will have a different vibe than the Backstreet Boys shows.

“I’m going to go out with a band, and I play guitar. I’m going to be playing drums throughout the show,” he said. “It has a bit more creative personal expression and is a little bit more organic.”

