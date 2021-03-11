Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to announce 93rd Oscars nominations

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will usher in one of the biggest award shows of the season by revealing the 93rd Oscars nominations.

The duo announced the good news late Wednesday via video, with Priyanka jokingly spilling the beans as part of a faux TikTok challenge.

“Tell me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations, without telling me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations,” the 38-year-old actress begins slowly, before her husband cuts in to relay she already mixed up the directions.

Said the “Spaceman” singer while fixing up a set of cocktails, “No, you’re supposed to say, ‘Tell me YOU’RE,’ you know? You sort of told everyone we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”

As Jonas relays the bad news, Priyanka hilariously flashes a panicked look at the camera and lets off a dismayed, “Oh.”

The video ends with the two, all smiles, as they revel in their big honor.

Priyanka captioned the big announcement by joking whether or not she should list of this year’s nominations solo before attesting, “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

Jonas also shared the adorable video to his Twitter and relayed exactly how “excited” the two are to wake up early for the momentous occasion.

The 93rd Academy Awards commences Monday, March 15, at 5:19 a.m. PT/8:19 a.m. ET live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and The Academy’s digital social platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The couple will unveil the nominees across the 23 categories in a two-part live presentation.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.