Nick Jonas enjoys a “cheeky” snack with wife Priyanka Chopra

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Hungry, but no plates in sight? No problem: Just eat off your wife’s butt.

At least, that’s what Nick Jonas is doing in a new pic posted by his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the cheeky pic, Priyanka is lying on her stomach in a bikini while Nick eats something — it’s not clear what — off her posterior with a knife and fork. Priyanka captioned the pic, “Snack.”

According to People, Priyanka’s cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra, commented, “What is going on here [?] The family is on Instagram!”

In another pic, Priyanka is lying on her back in a bikini; the caption reads, “Sundays like this tho…,” to which Nick replied, “Yummy.”

According to People, the pictures document Nick and Priyanka’s reunion after being away from each other for a while. Priyanka’s been shooting her new TV series, Citadel, in London, and Nick’s on the road with brothers Joe and Kevin on their Remember This tour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.