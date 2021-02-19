Nick Jonas gives fans a collective heart attack with new mystery "Spaceman" playlist

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nick Jonas fans are freaking out after they thought the singer was announcing new solo music — and all they got was a playlist of other artists’ songs…for now, anyway.

Fans had noticed that on Nick’s Instagram story, he’d posted several futuristic-looking spinning graphics and added the line “I’m a spaceman” to his Twitter bio, along with rocket and astronaut emojis. Also, if you tweet the hashtag #NickJonas, you’ll see a little red spaceship.

Then, Friday afternoon, he tweeted a link on Spotify to something called “Spaceman.”

Fans quickly rushed to the streaming service in anticipation of a new solo song, only to find a playlist of 16 songs, most of which have to do with outer space. Among the tracks: “NASA” by Ariana Grande, “Rocket Man” by Elton John, “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy” by *NSYNC, “The Space Between” by Dave Matthews Band, “A Space Oddity” by David Bowie and “Spaceman” by The Killers.

“nicholas i hate you i thought it was the actual song,” wrote on disappointed fan.

“NICHOLAS JERRY JONAS WHAT IN THE H E DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS IS GOING ON SIR?” tweeted another.

“thank you for the heart attack @NickJonas,” tweeted a third.



So is Nick trolling his fans, celebrating the landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars, or something else? Well, to keep ’em guessing, there are a couple of songs on the list that don’t exactly fit the theme: His own song, “Closer,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the classic #1 hit by the band Foreigner.

By Andrea Dresdale

