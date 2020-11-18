Nick Jonas is returning to 'The Voice', and he's "ready to win this thing"

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nick Jonas is head back to The Voice for the show’s 20th season, and he has a score to settle.

“Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing ?? See you next season on @nbcthevoice!!” he shared Tuesday on Instagram, along with a hilarious teaser clip.

The clip begins with fellow season 20 coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson walking backstage and wondering who’ll be joining them for the show’s upcoming season, when they come across Jonas sitting cross-legged on the floor and meditating.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18, I’ve honed in my skills,” Jonas says to himself, as he flashes back to his first stint on the show. “Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry. Little do these coaches know, I’ve grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

“It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back. What are you doing buddy? Taking a nap?” jokes Shelton.

“A warrior never sleeps,” he replies, to which Shelton says, “Oh my God, he’s so cute when he’s scary … I’m so happy you’re back.”

“Well look who’s back @NickJonas! Are you sure you want me to beat you for a second time??” Shelton tweeted, along with the same teaser clip.

The Voice, which is currently in its 19th season, airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.