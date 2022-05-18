Nick Jonas reveals which of his brothers is the “favorite uncle” to the Jonas kids

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Now that Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their baby girl, Malti, all three members of Jonas Brothers are fathers. So, who’s the favorite uncle in the family? Well, not someone you’d expect.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Nick revealed, “Franklin Jonas, the youngest…he’s 21 now, if you can believe that…but he’s the favorite uncle by far, of all the uncles.” By way of explanation, Nick added, “Well, he’s the closest in age to the kids”

Nick also said Malti, who spent 100 days in the ICU, is “home and doing amazing,” adding, “What a gift!” However, he joked that he’s the recipient of a lot of unwanted advice, noting, “It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist! All these PhDs I didn’t know they had!”

The “Jealous” singer also revealed that he gave Priyanka a citrus tree for Mother’s Day, which he plans to plant using “how-to” videos from YouTube. In addition, Nick said he was looking forward to the JoBros’ upcoming Las Vegas Residency, scheduled for June 3-11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to go to Vegas and actually leave with my money in my pocket!” he laughed.

Finally, Nick promoted the upcoming NBC show Dancing with Myself, which features him judging amateur dancers along with Shakira and Liza Koshy. That premieres May 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.