Nick Jonas says playing the Super Bowl Halftime show is his “dream”

Could we possibly see The Jonas Brothers take over the Super Bowl Halftime show? Nick Jonas certainly hopes so.

Speaking with People, the “Jealous” hitmaker says taking center stage during the Big Game is on his and his brothers’ “bucket list,” for sure. “It’s been a dream for us,” he expressed. “I hope one day we get to do it!”

While the trio will have to wait to see if the NFL decides to grant their wish, Nick did make a small appearance during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. He teamed with a different trio — the Jones trio comprised of Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones and Rashida Jones — for Toyota’s Big Game commercial.

The ad sees the three Joneses racing in their new Toyota Tundra trucks and pulling stunts definitely meant for the professionals before arriving at their destination. When Jonas pulls up and tries worming his way into the Jones trio, noting the similarity of their last names, 75-year-old Tommy Lee Jones barks, “Try to keep up, whoever you are.”

Nick said the Men in Black actor created some of the “funniest moments” while filming because he would improvise his lines. “I think the line he says ‘Whoever you are’ was an improv line, and it made me laugh hard every time he said it,” he said.

Nick, who recently welcomed his first child with wife ﻿Priyanka Chopra﻿, said he has big plans for this year. “I also have a lot of creative ventures that I am working on now, both on the music side of things but also on the film, television, and development side,” he teased. “I am really looking forward to getting those things up and going, and I am excited for this next step in my career.”

