Nicki Minaj makes ‘Billboard’ history with “Super Freaky Girl”

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

More than a decade into her career, Nicki Minaj is still breaking records: The rapper has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her newly released single “Super Freaky Girl,” simultaneously earning the rapper a slew of other notable accomplishments.

According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl” is Nicki’s first solo hit to debut at #1 and the first single from a female rapper to top the chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song also makes Nicki the first female lead artist to debut at #1 this year.

A press release from Republic Records adds that Nicki’s the first female rapper in two years to rise to the top of the Hot 100 without a video and the first female emcee with several #1 debuts; she previously dominated the charts with her features on 6ix9ine‘s “Trollz” and Doja Cat’s “Say So.” On TikTok, “Super Freaky Girl” is the #1 song on Top US tracks.

“You did it barbz.You did it,” Nicki penned, celebrating her new #1 hit. “I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.”

