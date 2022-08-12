Nicky Youre drops ‘Sunroof Remixes’ EP with 24kGoldn, Thomas Rhett & more

Nicky Youre is expanding his “Sunroof” universe by dropping an EP of remixes featuring artists of multiple genres.
The Sunroof Remixes EP includes the original version of the song, a stripped-down acoustic take and remixes featuring country music superstar Thomas Rhett, “Mood” rapper/singer 24kGoldn, reggaeton artist Manuel Turizo and Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury, best known for their hit “Body.”
Nicky’s also dropped a live performance video of “Sunroof,” which was shot in Malibu, California. He plans to release more original music later in 2022.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.